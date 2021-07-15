Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid again with 90+° again temperatures today and Friday

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely as soon as midday, lasting into evening. Storms could be slow-moving with heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with late day showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

