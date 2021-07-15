Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Suspect sought after robbing CVS in Chesterfield

CVS robbery
CVS robbery(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought after robbing the CVS located on Midlothian Turnpike.

Around 3:19 a.m. on July 15, police say a suspect entered the CVS located at 8121 Midlothian Turnpike and passed a note to the clerk demanding money. After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black male, 5′8″ inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black mask, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a backpack with an orange stripe on it.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

