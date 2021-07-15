Healthcare Pros
Summer site at Broad Rock Elementary closed after child tests positive for COVID-19

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools says the summer site located at Broad Rock Elementary School will be closed due to a child testing positive for COVID-19.

The site will be closed for the rest of the week and will reopen on July 19.

The school district says anyone who was in close contact with the student will be notified.

