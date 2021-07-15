Summer site at Broad Rock Elementary closed after child tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools says the summer site located at Broad Rock Elementary School will be closed due to a child testing positive for COVID-19.

The site will be closed for the rest of the week and will reopen on July 19.

The school district says anyone who was in close contact with the student will be notified.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.