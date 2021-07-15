Healthcare Pros
St. Jude Research Hospital requires vaccines for all employees

St. Jude has sent a memo to all employees saying the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Jul. 15, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - St. Jude Research Children Hospital sent a memo for all employees Wednesday stating that the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for all employees.

Employees will be given until September 9 to get vaccinated. If the employee decides to refuse to get vaccinated without the exception of an approved medical or religious exemption, they will be put on an unpaid administrative leave for two weeks, according to the letter sent to employees by President and Chief Executive, Officer Dr. James R. Downing.

Employees have the opportunity to start the vaccination process during this period of time. If it is not started, they will be terminated.

“As our mission states and as our St. Jude core values echo, we must ensure that advancing treatment for children with catastrophic diseases is at the center of everything we do,” Downing said. “This means providing our patients and their families with the safest treatment environment possible.”

According to the website, the hospital employs more than 3,600 people.

