Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Spotsylvania deputy indicted in shooting of Isiah Brown

Isiah Brown
Isiah Brown(The Cochran Firm)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A special prosecutor confirms that a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted on a felony charge in connection to the shooting of Isiah Brown.

The deputy, David Turbyfill, was charged by a grand jury with felony reckless handling of a firearm.

Virginia man shot multiple times by deputy released from hospital

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher in April 2021.

Prior to the shooting, Virginia State Police said the sheriff’s deputy gave Brown, 32, a ride to his home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road after his car broke down.

David Haynes of The Cochran Firm said doctors told the family that eight bullets were found in Brown’s body, along with two exit wounds. Brown has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released

The attorney for Brown’s family says the shooting was a failure between officers and the 911 dispatcher.

Attorneys said Brown was unarmed, holding a cordless phone at the time of the shooting and obeyed all commands given by police and the dispatcher. Virginia State Police also confirmed that Brown was unarmed.

Turbyfill remains on administrative leave.

David Haynes of The Cochran Firm released the following statement in regards to the indictment:

“Isiah Brown and his family are pleased that Spotsylvania County Deputy David Turbyfill has been indicted on a felony charge by a special grand jury in the April 21 shooting of Mr. Brown.

“The shooting resulted in significant injuries to Mr. Brown which will undoubtedly impact him for the rest of his life.

“Mr. Brown did nothing wrong and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when Turbyfill recklessly shot him 8 times.

“We are calling for the immediate termination of Deputy David Turbyfill.  We are also asking for the release of all audio communication between the deputy and dispatch, all video from the scene as well as Turbyfill’s employment records and personnel file.

“Isiah Brown’s life was shattered and changed forever when he crossed paths with David Turbyfill.  While this indictment doesn’t take Mr. Brown’s physical pain away, it does signify a measure of justice.  We look forward to the successful prosecution of David Turbyfill.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A Richmond mom and business owner has the chance to win the national title of Ms. Health and...
Richmond mom, business owner competing for national title of ‘Ms. Health and Fitness’
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their...
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July
A paralyzed Richmond man uses an exoskeleton to propose to his girlfriend.
Paralyzed man proposes to girlfriend using exoskeleton

Latest News

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
In wake of D.C. collapse, are Richmond’s pedestrian bridges safe?
Health workers at kid vaccine clinics in Richmond are wondering where is everyone?
Lagging COVID-19 vaccine rate for children causes concern in Richmond
SimpliSafe, a leading producer of self-installed home security systems, will invest $5.5...
SimpliSafe to expand operations in Henrico, creating over 250 new jobs
Reverend Curtis Harris honored with renaming of Hopewell post office
Hopewell Post Office renamed to honor late Reverend Curtis Harris