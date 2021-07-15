Healthcare Pros
SimpliSafe to expand operations in Henrico, creating over 250 new jobs

SimpliSafe
SimpliSafe(SimpliSafe)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that SimpliSafe, a security system company, would expand its operations in Henrico, creating more than 250 new jobs.

The company will add a new customer security monitoring service center along Cox Road to give 24-hour monitoring of home security systems data.

Virginia beat out Washington state and other west coast locations for the project.

“SimpliSafe’s decision to establish a second Henrico County facility in just two years further solidifies why Virginia is the best place to do business,” said Governor Northam. “The Richmond region has the business climate, talent pipeline, and infrastructure to support the rapid growth of SimpliSafe. We are proud to help SimpliSafe continue to protect millions of individuals across the country from its operations here in the Commonwealth.”

