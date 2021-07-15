Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s Office: 19 dogs seized from Powhatan residence

Animal cruelty investigation underway
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Police say 19 dogs were taken from a residence in Powhatan County. An animal cruelty investigation is underway.

On July 11, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Urbine Road. While on the scene, deputies noticed a dog living in poor conditions.

On July 14, deputies from the Animal Control Division observed the same dog and 18 other dogs on the scene. The animals were then seized.

A hearing on animal cruelty charges and criminal charges may be conducted in the future.

