Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred in Chesterfield.

The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred in Chesterfield. (SGT Rollins)

One person is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police say. (SGT Rollins)

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police say.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.