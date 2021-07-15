Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred in Chesterfield.
The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police say.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.