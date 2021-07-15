Healthcare Pros
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.
The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred in Chesterfield.

The crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Buckingham Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred in Chesterfield.
Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred in Chesterfield.
One person is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police say.
One person is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police say.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody on an unrelated warrant, police say.

