News to Know for July 15: Child tax credit payments; Henrico school calendars; Hot, partly sunny

Hot & Humid

Hot and humid again with 90+° again temperatures today and Friday.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Child Tax Credit Payments

On July 15, you may begin to receive monthly payments for your children if you filed a 2020 or 2019 federal income tax return and claimed the regular Child Tax Credit. 1.5 million Virginian children will have access to monthly help.

Families can receive up to $3,600 for each child up to 6 years old and $3,000 for kids ages six to 17 through the IRS.

Families who qualify for this money will receive these payments on the 15th of each month until December unless it falls on a weekend or holiday.

SNAP Benefits

Emergency SNAP benefits will go out again this month.

Emergency SNAP allotments total nearly $2 billion a month, which amounts to a 40% increase. (Source: USDA)

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefits.

Funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on July 16.

Summer Site Closes

Richmond Public Schools says the summer site located at Broad Rock Elementary School will be closed due to a child testing positive for COVID-19.

The site will be closed for the rest of the week and will reopen on July 19.

The school district says anyone who was in close contact with the student will be notified.

Vaccines & Physicals For RPS Students

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are partnering with Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to offer vaccinations and physicals to students to prepare for their return to school this fall.

RPS is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event on July 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King and River City Middle Schools.

Elementary students will be offered free physicals and vaccinations which are required by the state on July 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond City Health District, 400 E Cary Street.

There will be more childhood and COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available, and for more information or to schedule an appointment visit RHHD’s website here.

A Reminder For VCU Students...

Virginia Commonwealth University announced all students are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. This excludes those with religious or health exemptions.

Students who are getting the vaccine must report it to the University Student Health Services no later than July 15.

Those who wish to get a two-dose vaccine should report both doses.

Vaccinated students do not have to wear masks, have daily health checks or surveillance tests. For more information on requirements, click here.

J&J Sunscreens Recalled

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF.

The products were distributed nationwide through retailers.

Henrico School Calendars

Henrico County Public Schools is considering modified draft calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years that include a before and after Labor Day start to the school year.

HCPS announced earlier in June that it was considering pre-Labor Day starts to allow for more time to be built in for cultural and religious observances.

Two public information sessions will be held on July 15 with the first session being 11 a.m. to noon and the second being 4-5 p.m.

Those can be joined at the time, here. To view the proposed calendars, click here.

Visitors At VADOC Facilities

Starting July 15, visitors such as attorneys, court officials, embassy and consulate officials will be able to enter facilities. On August 1, buildings will be open for religious visitors and volunteers.

Pilot sites will be open for in-person family visits by September 1. The department anticipates that in-person family visitation will resume at all facilities across Virginia by October 1.

Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required. Visitors ages 12 and older will be required to take a self-administered COVID-19 test and must be tested negative in order to do visits in person.

For more information, click here.

Final Thought

