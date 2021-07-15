Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Lagging COVID-19 vaccine rate for children causes concern in Richmond

Health workers at kid vaccine clinics in Richmond are wondering where is everyone?
Health workers at kid vaccine clinics in Richmond are wondering where is everyone?(Pexels.com)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Health workers at kid vaccine clinics in Richmond are wondering where is everyone? These events, meant to get more shots in arms to fight against COVID-19 and other childhood diseases, aren’t packed.

“Part of our approach is accessibility being where kids are, being at kid events, at festivals, at church events and of course inside schools,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says the vaccine rate for children with one dose remains at 34.2%, while Henrico remains at 50.8%. New numbers aren’t out yet, but health leaders say any increase will likely be minimal.

Naizaire Santos got his COVID vaccine at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. The 15 year old was holding out, but his mother and friends convinced him.

“I was hearing about like some kids had taken the vaccine because of how everything has been lately. Just some needed the vaccine just to make sure that things are okay with the students,” said Santos.

People like Santos are on alert until fully vaccinated. The delta variant now makes up about 6.3% of new COVID-19 cases in the central health region. And health officials believe that number is actually much larger, because not everyone tests for the delta variant.

“It’s a scary time particularly for kids and so the more we can just validate their feelings but also help them see the benefits I think the better off we are,” said Jason Kamras Richmond Public Schools Superintendent.

Kamras stopped by the clinic, even offering up some encouragement to a young girl getting a shot.

“I think people naturally are concerned, what are the side effects. She was getting the COVID vaccine so I just shared with her I got it. Both shots. My arm was a little bit sore,” said Kamras.

Next week, the health department will hold a pair of vaccine clinics at schools in Henrico.

