Hopewell Post Office renamed to honor late Reverend Curtis Harris

By Emily Harrison
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell honored the late Rev. Dr. Curtis West Harris with a renaming of the post office. Friends and family came from across the country to witness the unveiling.

Reverend Harris was an African-American minister, civil rights activist and the first Black mayor of Hopewell. He was arrested 13 times during the Civil Rights era and was a mentor and friend to Dr. Martin Luther King on multiple civil rights initiatives.

“This plaque goes to show that his spirit will never die,” said Joanne Lucas, Harris’ daughter. “When people walk in and see his plaque, they will know his name, they will know his endurance and how he fought for all people, not just people of color.”

Congressman Donald McEachin was in attendance and helped form the bill to rename the post office. He called the act a bi-partisan effort, aimed to remember an incredible man.

“Generations will remember what he has done for this town and state,” McEachin said. “It is wonderful to see how happy his family is with this, and now he can go on to inspire others as people walk in and out of this building.”

