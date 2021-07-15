Hanover man uses art to spark conversations in fight for social justice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County artist is using his gift to spark action in the fight for social justice. He created a simple statue that is now creating conversations and change in ways he never imagined.

“So this was all made out of one piece of wood,” Arthur Brill said while assembling his artwork outside of the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. “I’m going to paint that red to represent the healing that still needs to be done.”

The 58-year-old has been an artist for 30 years now. When he witnessed the protests following George Floyd’s death last year, he got to thinking.

“I grew up with the Civil Rights movement in my DNA, but I was too young to be involved in it. When Black Lives Matter happened, when these protests started happening, when my friends were in the street being tear-gassed, being rubber bulleted, I couldn’t just sit there and not do something,” he said.

It’s why he created the 7-foot statue. He takes it all around Central Virginia - prompting people from all walks of life to stop.

“As they come up to write on it, they start reading other peoples’ messages. It brings them into a conversation…A Black woman with her young son wrote on this and it says ‘For my Black son, a Black mother’s prayers of a better future so his name isn’t the next to be said,” he said.

For Brill, it’s about connecting people.

“It’s sort of being a translator, being an ambassador for people who normally don’t have the opportunity to talk to one another, don’t care to talk to each other, to sort of engage and be like ‘oh wow, I really didn’t know you felt that way about it,” Brill said.

“Seeing different pieces of art and knowing people did this inspired by the work we’ve been doing, it’s encouraging,” said Japharii Jones with Black Lives Matter.

“Every time you come down here, now you look at the statue behind you…and you have this peace statue in front of it. It tells you where we are now…While people are woke, and while people see we need to make a difference or make a change, we also see that we have a long way to go,” added Brandon Randleman of the NAACP.

If art can play a role, then this artist will keep on going.

“Unity isn’t just sweeping it under the rug, it’s peace. You can’t have peace until you reconcile the pain and why the pain is there, and we got to where we are and why we’re still 50 years later having the same conversation,” Brill said.

He calls his initiative the Ashland Peace Project. He says other communities have reached out to him about getting the statue to their areas. He’s now working on creating a mold of the statue in hopes of spreading the message whenever it needs to be seen.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.