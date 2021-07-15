Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Free student vaccination clinics in Henrico

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health are hosting free vaccinations clinics where students can receive four vaccines.

The clinics will be on July 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Brookland Middle School and Tuckahoe Middle School. Another will be on July 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Elko Middle School.

Students entering seventh grade or higher have the opportunity to receive the following vaccines; TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), HPV, meningococcal virus and COVID-19.

The meningococcal vaccine is required for students entering seventh and 12th grade and TDaP is required for students entering seventh grade.

HPV and COVID-19 vaccines are not required for enrollment but are encouraged by health officials.

“The immunization clinics have been a great success,” said Robin Gilbert, the school division’s supervisor of student health services. “At our July 7 clinic, we completed more than 70 immunizations — COVID-19, TDaP, HPV and meningococcal. On July 21 and 28 we’ll be providing the second COVID-19 vaccine to those who visited us at our initial events. But students and families can still come get their first COVID-19 shot at these second events. We will help them onsite to locate an event or location for their follow-up shot in 21 days.”

For more information about Henrico County Public Schools visit their website here.

