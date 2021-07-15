Fleeing driver dies after vehicle plunges off ramp, rolls several times

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a fleeing driver was killed after they plunged off a ramp in Richmond and rolled several times.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper was checking traffic at I-95 at Chippenham Parkway.

Police said the trooper saw a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 60 mph zone and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Officials said the driver fled and a chase started.

“While fleeing from police, the fleeing driver made contact with two vehicles not involved in the pursuit. The vehicles did not receive disabling damage and no injuries have been reported,” VSP said.

The chase ended when the driver ran off the road to the right on the ramp to Maury Street on I-95 north.

Police said the vehicle fell 25 feet and overturned several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The driver died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

