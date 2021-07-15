Healthcare Pros
Emergency SNAP benefits continues in July

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefits.(Source: USDA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency SNAP benefits will go out again this month.

The benefits are for those who do not already get the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefits.

Funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on July 16.

There is no word yet on if benefits will continue in August, however social services will have an update soon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

