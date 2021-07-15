Healthcare Pros
Death investigation underway in Petersburg

Death investigation
Death investigation(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Petersburg.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Defense Road in Cooper’s Field Thursday morning for the death. It’s currently unclear how the person died.

The body of the deceased will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

