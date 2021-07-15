Healthcare Pros
Colonial Downs kicks off third horse racing season

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs Groups will be kicking off its third season thoroughbred horse races on July 19 in New Kent County.

Races will be run at 1:45 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays for seven weeks ending Sept. 1. The New Kent County Derby will be featured on August 31. The daily purses are $500,000.

Bets can be placed at the event or any Rosie’s Gaming Emporium® location in Virginia, and fans can follow the races on the TVG network.

“We are so excited to have the best horses and horsemen from across the country and the best fans from the Richmond region and beyond returning for live racing in New Kent County this summer,” said Jill Byrne, vice president of racing operations at Colonial Downs Group.

Tickets to the race can be bought online at Colonial Down’s website here, and parking is free.

