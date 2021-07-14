Woman killed, three others seriously injured in King George crash

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was killed and three other people were injured in a crash that happened in King George County.

The crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. July 13 on Route 3 (Kings Highway) near Trigger Lane. According to the investigation, a 2016 Kia Sorento was driving east on Route 3 when it crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Gail M. Remington, 63, of Colonial Beach Va. was identified as the driver of the Sorento. Remington succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Two passengers, a 13 and 14-year-old, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There is no information if the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Trailblazer, identified as a 55-year-old male, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.