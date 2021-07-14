Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid weather continues

Rain chances climb this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather holds through Saturday, with rain chances staying low until Saturday afternoon/evening

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Rain chance looks low until late afternoon for Richmond. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Clouds and a wind shift keep temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

