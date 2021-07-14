Healthcare Pros
VIDEO: Officer climbs in broken window to save toddler from hot car

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - Body cam video captured the moment two officers helped free a 2-year-old boy locked in a vehicle in the Arizona sun.

Even after police broke through a window, the door to a hot car, where a 2-year-old boy was burning up in his car seat, would not unlock July 8. So, Phoenix Officer Michael Coddington gave his partner, Officer Mike Mehlhouse, a boost.

Mehlhouse crawled through the broken window to get to the crying toddler. He described what it was like to lift the boy from his car seat and hand him over to his very relieved mother.

“It’s such a helpless feeling, I can imagine, that she was feeling. I felt horrible for her, and I felt horrible for the child,” Mehlhouse said. “I’m just grateful to be out there and to be able to help.”

Police say the boy’s mother had just returned from the grocery store and was about to haul the toddler and bags into the house when she accidentally locked herself out of the minivan.

“After he was checked out, it was great to see he was playing with his Legos and having a good time, so it was great to see that resolution,” Coddington said.

Just two days before this incident, Phoenix police rescued two other children trapped in a hot car. It was a similar scenario with the mother locking her keys inside. Both incidents happened while Maricopa County was under an excessive heat warning.

So far in 2021, seven children have died in hot cars across the country, according to NoHeatStroke.org, a group that tracks reports of child heat deaths.

First responders want to keep that number as close to zero as possible.

“There’s never a quick enough moment to leave your child in the car. In this heat, even a couple minutes is not OK,” Mehlhouse said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

