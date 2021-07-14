Healthcare Pros
VCU Police search for suspect in car theft

Stolen car from VCU Parking Deck
Stolen car from VCU Parking Deck(VCU Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police are searching for a suspect in a car theft that happened in VCU’s West Main Street Parking Deck on July 9.

Police believe the suspect stole the keys to the car from an office in VCU’s Schools of Engineering West Hall around 12:55 p.m., proceeded to the parking deck to search for the car and drove off at 1:45 p.m.

The car was seen driving southbound on Belvidere Street near Cumberland Avenue

The stolen car is a maroon vehicle with a temporary license plate of #34044E.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or has seen this car is asked to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196 or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

