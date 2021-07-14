Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old Powhatan teen reported as runaway
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 15-year-old as a runaway.
Mason Lockhart was reported as a runaway from a relative’s house in Powhatan County on July 12.
Lockhart is described as a white male, 5′ 7″ tall weighing 115 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Lockhart was last seen wearing a white “Hollister” shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.