Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old Powhatan teen reported as runaway

Mason Lockhart
Mason Lockhart(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 15-year-old as a runaway.

Mason Lockhart was reported as a runaway from a relative’s house in Powhatan County on July 12.

Lockhart is described as a white male, 5′ 7″ tall weighing 115 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Lockhart was last seen wearing a white “Hollister” shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

