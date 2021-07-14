‘She gets things done’: Viewers thank Diane Walker for changing their lives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not every day someone can connect two strangers and give the gift of life through a single story airing on tv.

“If it wasn’t for Diane shooting the segment and getting my story out there, I would never be there. She helped me out. She was there to inspire, push it out to get the help I needed,” said William ‘Woody’ Johnson.

Diane Walker truly changed his life forever. His kidneys shut down due to high blood pressure gone untreated by doctors who Woody said didn’t want to prescribe the medicine to someone so young. Kidney disease kept him tethered to life support dialysis five days a week, four hours, 26 minutes a day.

When Diane Shared his story, Woody said VCU received 40 calls from people who wanted to be tested. He got a new kidney within two months, thanks to Joanna Wylie.

Now, Woody’s got a new lease on life and a message for the woman who made it possible: “Thank you for the time you spent sharing stories. If it wasn’t for you, some stories would never have been heard.”

Andre Neita, the owner of Professional Moving and Storage, said his small business would never have the reach it does without the help of his friend Diane.

“She’s definitely a messenger of wellness, that’s the one thing I can say about Ms. Walker,” said Neita.

Whenever Diane’s needed something to assist a local family, Andre’s answered the call.

“She reached out instantly, and we definitely did a few stories together - a few great stories together,” said Neita.

He’s also asked for Diane’s help through the years with a yearly Toy Drive each December for homeless little ones all the way to teens.

“It’s been over 10 years at this point. When we first started doing it, it was really small, but over the years, it’s ramped up,” said Neita.

He’s not quite ready for Diane to go but he understands.

“Don’t go! Ms. Walker, if there is anything you ever need, it’s been a pleasure working with you over the years. You’re definitely the closest person to me as a news anchor, and I definitely love and appreciate everything you’ve done for me. And if you ever need anything from me, I’m here. Professional movers...we love you,” said Neita.

Sally Matchett always smiles when she thinks of Diane Walker.

“She has a good reputation. She gets things done,” Matchett said.

Matchett invited Diane to her home to show her a $1,100 doctor bill after a trip to the ER.

She was a victim of Balanced Billing. The story with Diane got attention from hundreds of viewers and helped put Matchett before a Virginia Senate, committed testifying to change medical billing laws for everyone. It all happened because Diane answered her call.

“Oh thank you, thank you, thank you! It really has changed things, not only in my life but in everybody else’s life,” Matchett said.

These are just a few of the many ways Diane has always been “On Your Side.”

