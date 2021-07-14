Healthcare Pros
Richmond offers free vaccines and physicals for students

(Pexels)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are partnering with Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to offer vaccinations and physicals to students to prepare for their return to school this fall.

Elementary students will be offered free physicals and vaccinations which are required by the state on July 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond City Health District, 400 E Cary Street.

All students who are 12 or older will also have the opportunity to get the required childhood vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccine which is not required but the state, but RHHD encourages their students to get it. RPS is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event on July 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King and River City Middle Schools.

There will be more childhood and COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available, and for more information or to schedule an appointment visit RHHD’s website here.

