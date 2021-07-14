Richmond mom, business owner competing for national title of ‘Ms. Health and Fitness’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mom and business owner has the chance to win the national title of Ms. Health and Fitness, an opportunity that could help her semi-private gym in Scott’s Addition recover from the pandemic.

Brie Snedden is a top-five contender in her group for Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine’s national Ms. Health and Fitness Competition. She was recently tapped to compete for the grand prize of $20,000 and the chance to grace the cover. She never imagined making it this far, but when she thought about her family and the future of her business, she decided to give it all she’s got.

“I was like ‘OMG, I have no chance,’” Snedden said. “I just delivered twins a year ago, but then my clients started sharing and saying they’d vote.”

“I’m looking at this and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I have any chance at winning, but if I do, that money is going to my clients,” she said.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for Snedden, a personal trainer and owner of Colonial Fit RVA. When her business was forced to close for eight months, she had to think quickly to retain clients and the dream she spent years building. In the midst of it all, her husband lost his job so they depended on one income until things turned around.

“It was scary,” said Snedden, sitting between a few added racks meant to create extra space for clients in her training facility. “Every business owner has that moment when they’re like ‘I don’t know if this is going to survive.’”

Snedden, who was pregnant with twins at the time, turned to virtual training. She shot videos from the babies’ nursery and posted them on Facebook. She admits it was a bit of a learning curve filming and formatting content, but she made it happen.

Snedden said her clients are the reason her business survived. Oftentimes, she said they call to find out ways to support. She ended up selling nutrition plans, home programs and other services that kept some money flowing.

“Them reaching out, and them checking in to see how we’re doing gave me hope,” she said. “I was like when we reopen, I know these clients are coming back. They’re going to be ready to go.”

That was the case for many, but not all. Snedden is now focused on rebuilding her clientele and one day expanding her business to the point of opening a second location.

She said she can do that with the help of winning Ms. Health and Fitness, an opportunity of a lifetime.

Snedden needs enough votes to advance to the semi-finals. Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. If she makes it through, she’ll need to continue support each week until the end of the competition. You can vote once every 24 hours.

After the semi-finals, there are the quarterfinals and then finals.

The grand prize winner gets $20,000 and will appear on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine.

