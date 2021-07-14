Republican announces campaign to run against Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th District

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Taylor Keeney announced she is running for Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District, a seat currently held by Abigail Spanberger (D) who was re-elected for her second term in Nov. 2020.

Keeney is the founder of Little Hands Virginia, a non-profit providing resources to mothers and children in need, and she has experience in politics from being the press secretary for former Governor Bob McDonnell and led regional communications for Teach For America.

She currently is the Director of Strategic Communications and Advocacy at Hunton Andrews Kurth.

The candidacy was announced Wednesday along with her campaign website and a campaign ad.

The election will be in Nov. of 2022.

