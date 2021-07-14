Power outage impacting traffic lights in Petersburg
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy crews are working to fix a power outage in Petersburg.
Petersburg police said power is currently out in the Washington Street and Adams Street area, along with Franklin Street and Adams Street.
Police said the outage is impacting traffic lights in those areas and stop signs are being put in place.
