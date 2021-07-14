Power outage impacting traffic lights in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy crews are working to fix a power outage in Petersburg.

Petersburg police said power is currently out in the Washington Street and Adams Street area, along with Franklin Street and Adams Street.

Police said the outage is impacting traffic lights in those areas and stop signs are being put in place.

Power is currently out in the Washington Street and Adams Street area and also Franklin Street & Adams Street. This outage has affected traffic lights at those locations and stop signs are being put in place. Dominion Energy has been contacted and is working to resolve the issue. pic.twitter.com/qX5ZXmuAr0 — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.