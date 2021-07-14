Police make arrest in Petersburg armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened in a parking lot.

Police were called around 9:50 p.m. on July 13 to the 3100 block of South Crater Road.

At the scene, police conducted interviews and gathered evidence.

No one was injured.

Officials said that within a few hours, the suspect vehicle was spotted in the 500 block of Van Buren Street.

Detectives then arrested Demarco Ford, 27, of Petersburg. He is charged with grand larceny and brandishing a firearm.

He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

