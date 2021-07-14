Parking permits renewal in Randolph and Mulberry District of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in the Randolph and Mulberry Districts will need to renew their parking pass by July 31.

New parking decals are on sale online at the city’s website and new residents can verify their residency online as well. Mail-in and in-person renewal options are also available at City Hall, Room 102, 900 East Broad Street.

Residents must display the new parking decal on their cars to park in the restricted zones by July 31.

More information is available on the city works website here.

