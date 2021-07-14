Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Online healthcare training hoping to ease strain of medical staff shortage

Healthcare worker tending to a patient
Healthcare worker tending to a patient(wwbt/nbc12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many hospital and healthcare facilities are still feeling the pinch of worker shortages and other employees being overworked. Because of that, an online training program is hoping to use federal relief money to get people interested in the healthcare industry.

With the program by MedCerts, students can train completely online for a few months, and after passing the required exams, they’ll walk away with national certification within healthcare or IT. They wouldn’t pay a dime, thanks to the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act Grant.

“Short term term training programs leading to high career opportunities,” said MedCerts’ National Director of Workforce Development, Sandy Mead, describing the program.

Mead says that Richmond alone had over 850 openings for medical assistants since 2020, which is one of the main programs offered. It consists of 27 weeks of training, and after passing exams, students are certified with the National Health Career Association.

“When a person applies for a job with these credentials, it gives [employers] the warm and cozy feeling that the student really does have the knowledge tp perform the job responsibilities and take care of their patients,” Mead said.

People can also train for medical office positions, or even IT jobs like computer support.

Virginia Career Works will handle the registration for Central Virginia, while also vetting interested applicants to see who qualifies for the grant money for the program; some of the qualifications include a high school diploma or GED, and be unemployed or underemployed.

“We’ve been shown time and time again that people stay long term at jobs when they feel happy, and when they feel prepared and able to do that job. I think this particular program enables folks to get that occupational skills training that otherwise they may not be able to afford or have the time to do,” said Tabitha Taylor with Virginia Career Works.

More information on the program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a...
Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
On Tuesday, county leaders announced a judge set aside a murder conviction for Demetrius Roots,...
Judge overturns murder conviction for man found guilty of killing Chesterfield teen

Latest News

Some officers in Prince George County are being called heroes for saving the life of a man, who...
Officers honored for saving man trapped inside burning vehicle
Comic books.
Comic-Con returning to Richmond Raceway
Troy George Skinner
New Zealand man has plea deal in girl’s attempted kidnapping
Police lights
Law enforcement to crack down on speeding, aggressive driving on Rt. 288