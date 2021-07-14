Officers honored for saving man trapped inside burning vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Some officers in Prince George County are being called heroes for saving the life of a man, who was trapped in a burning car.

The department held a ceremony on Wednesday, presenting each officer with an award for their bravery.

Back on May 24, they were called to a crash on Courthouse Road and arrived to find the car off the road and on fire.

A woman had gotten out of the vehicle, but the man was stuck in the passenger seat.

Officers extinguished the fire and were able to get the man out.

He was taken to a VCU’s burn center. His family says he faces a long road to recovery.

“I’ll never forget that day as long as I live, that feeling of helplessness when we pull up and it’s on...the flames and we can hear him yelling for help, it’s something I’ll never forget as long as I live,” Officer Kelly Borshch said.

The man has since been released from the hospital and is being treated at Sheltering Arms.

