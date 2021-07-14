News to Know for July 14: George Wythe meeting recap; Critical Race Theory concerns; Hot, possible shower later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Humid Weather Continues

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the low 90s.

George Wythe Meeting

Tuesday was the first in-person meeting the board held to hear from the public, but the meeting didn’t go quite as planned.

Public comment was only supposed to last for 30 minutes and initially, three board members voted to keep it that way.

Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

Then they re-voted to extend that time, allowing for some two hours of public comment.

The board did not take action but will meet virtually on July 19.

Concerns On Critical Race Theory

A tense Powhatan school board meeting lasted hours longer than expected as dozens of speakers shared their concerns that critical race theory would be taught in schools. Many people who spoke feared that the school board was going to include critical race theory as part of its curriculum, something some said would only further drive the community apart.

But Powhatan County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Jones then tried to put the community’s concerns to rest saying Powhatan schools had no plans to teach critical race theory and that the Virginia Inquiry Collaborative, that many cited as evidence that schools would teach CRT, was nothing more than professional development training for teachers.

Public comment lasted for over two hours during Tuesday's Powhatan County's School Board meeting. The majority of the comments were focused on whether PCPS was planning to teach Critical Race Theory as part of its curriculum. (NBC12)

Public comment lasted for more than two hours before some board members agreed that based on the topics being discussed by the public that the board needed to do a better job of understanding the concerns of the public before deciding to hold a meeting.

Soon after public comment, the school board began resuming the meeting as intended.

Black Woman Injured By Officer

A Black woman who was forced face-down onto the pavement during a traffic stop has been awarded $300,000 by a jury in Virginia after she sued the officer for excessive force and false arrest.

The case began in 2015, when then-54-year-old Monica Cromartie was stopped for speeding.

Cromartie says she told Petersburg Officer Brian Lee Billings to leave her alone. She says he then pulled her out of her car, forced her onto the ground and placed his weight on her back, causing numerous injuries.

Petersburg police did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

More Driving Tests At DMV

Starting on July 19, 38 more locations across the state will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing.

This will create 39,000 more appointments for the next 90 days. The DMV is still operating by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Hopewell Schools

With less than two weeks to go before year-round school starts, here’s what parents in Hopewell need to know.

All students whether new or returning, need to be registered on the school district’s new online registration portal.

Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting several back to school events. (Pexels)

There are also new vaccine requirements this year, so make sure your child is up to date.

The school district will be planning a virtual town hall meeting on July 20 to go over new guidelines we could get this week from the Virginia Department of Health.

My First School Bus In Chesterfield

As families start preparing for the start of the next school year, Chesterfield County Public Library brings back the ‘My First School Bus’ program.

Students entering pre-k or kindergarten are invited to come practice getting on and off a real school bus and learn about bus safety.

New kindergartners will learn about bus safety and practice getting on and off the bus in Chesterfield County Public Library parking lots.

Programs start on Monday, July 19. Registration is required and limited.

To see dates and locations and to sign up, click here.

Final Thought

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is God’s gift, that’s why we call it the present - Joan Rivers

