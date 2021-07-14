Healthcare Pros
More DMV locations offering driving tests next week

The DMV is still operating by appointment only.
The DMV is still operating by appointment only.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on July 19, 38 more locations across the state will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing.

This will create 39,000 more appointments for the next 90 days.

The DMV is still operating by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

