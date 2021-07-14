More DMV locations offering driving tests next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on July 19, 38 more locations across the state will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing.

This will create 39,000 more appointments for the next 90 days.

The DMV is still operating by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

