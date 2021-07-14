Healthcare Pros
Minority Veterans of America to bring food, supplies to RVA

The supplies will be dropped off in RVA.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Minority Veterans of America have been on a mission to deliver food and supplies to minority veterans in six cities around the United State, now that mission is coming to Richmond.

Nearly nine tons of food have been delivered to the minority veteran community and surrounding communities in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Seattle and San Antonio.

Volunteers will be at Diversity Richmond on July 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to give out non-perishables, fresh fruits and vegetables, pasta, bread, hygiene kits, and pet food to organization members in RVA.

“The supplies, provided at no charge to any veteran that is an MVA member, regardless of their discharge status, are completely organized and executed by local MVA volunteers and staff,” a release said.

Minority Veterans of America is looking to give supplies to more than 50 veterans with the help of Diversity Richmond, Virginia PRIDE and Black Pride RVA.

“Long before the pandemic, minority veterans have historically struggled with accessing basic necessities such as food and hygiene products to care for themselves and their families. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, these barriers to access have only grown and disproportionately impacted the minority veterans. That’s why, during these challenging times for so many, stepping up to support our communities was a no-brainer,” said Lindsay Church, MVA Co-Founder and Executive Director. “We’ve seen the need increase a thousand fold since the pandemic began, so we’re embarking on this nationwide tour to meet vulnerable veterans where they are to make sure they have access to the staples they need.”

For more information about the drop of supplies in Richmond, click here.

