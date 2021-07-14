Healthcare Pros
Law enforcement to crack down on speeding, aggressive driving on Rt. 288

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are going to conduct a traffic enforcement operation to crack down on speeding and aggressive driving on Route 288.

Virginia State Police, the Chesterfield Police Department, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will hold the operation on July 15.

“This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Powhatan and Goochland counties is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving,” a release from Chesterfield police said.

The agencies will patrol Route 288, focusing on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

