Here’s what Hopewell parents need to know before start of year-round school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before year-round school starts on July 26, here’s what parents in Hopewell need to know.

School supply lists and back-to-school events will be sent out directly by each school. By July 14, all schools’ information will be available. Parents can contact their child’s school directly or on the website.

All students whether new or returning, need to be registered on the school district’s new online registration portal. If your child is already registered, you do not need to register them again. to access the registration portal, click here.

There are also new immunization requirements this year, so make sure your child is up to date. Requirements are for students learning virtually and in person. These requirements do not include the COVID-19 vaccination.

Also, fall intersession courses are open and are located on the school district’s website.

The school district will be planning a virtual town hall meeting on July 20 to go over new guidelines we could get this week from the Virginia Department of Health.

