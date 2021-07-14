Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Forecast: More heat & humidity, a cool down ahead this weekend

Rain chances climb this weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few scattered showers and storms will likely develop west of I-95 this evening producing brief heavy rain & gusty winds

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Partly sunny with pop-up showers and storm possible, especially North and West of RVA. Lows in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Rain chance looks low until late afternoon for Richmond. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Winds shift to keep temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police release identity of driver, ages of 3 children killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a...
Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post
On Tuesday, county leaders announced a judge set aside a murder conviction for Demetrius Roots,...
Judge overturns murder conviction for man found guilty of killing Chesterfield teen

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid weather continues
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid weather continues
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid weather continues
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid weather continues
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid weather continues
Forecast: Hot and humid with rain chances staying low the next few days