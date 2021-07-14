Forecast: More heat & humidity, a cool down ahead this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few scattered showers and storms will likely develop west of I-95 this evening producing brief heavy rain & gusty winds

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Partly sunny with pop-up showers and storm possible, especially North and West of RVA. Lows in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Rain chance looks low until late afternoon for Richmond. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. Winds shift to keep temperatures in the low 80s. Lows in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

