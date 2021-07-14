Healthcare Pros
Detroit Lions Safety D’Angelo Amos, a Richmond native, to throw first pitch at Flying Squirrels game

Detroit Lions Safety D’Angelo Amos, who is a Richmond native, will throw the first pitch at the...
Detroit Lions Safety D’Angelo Amos, who is a Richmond native, will throw the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game this Friday.(JMU Sports)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Detroit Lions Safety D’Angelo Amos, who is a Richmond native, will throw the first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game this Friday.

The Flying Squirrels team will be raising awareness at the upcoming game on July 16 for social justice reform, and racial equality.

Amos will be heading back to Detroit for NFL training camp on July 31. Amos was signed as an undrafted free agent in this year’s 2021 NFL Draft after having successful careers at James Madison University and at Virginia.

“Football is how I express who I am and how I change lives,” Amos said in a statement. “To have this platform is only great because I can touch the lives of so many people in hopes of bringing peace, happiness and love.”

Several members of Amos’s family will also be in attendance.

