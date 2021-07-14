Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Little League teams win state titles

Two Chesterfield Little League softball teams have won state titles.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two Chesterfield Little League softball teams have won state titles.

Chesterfield Little League Softball Majors, a division for players ages 11 and 12, won the Virginia State Little League Championship after defeating McLean Little League on Tuesday with a score of 7-5.

The team now heads to the 2021 Little League Softball Southeast Region Tournament. The tournament will be held in Warner Robbins, Virginia.

More than 6,000 teams participate in the Little League International Tournament. The Chesterfield Little League team is one of seven teams in the southeast region to play at this level.

However, they are not the only Chesterfield team to bring home a state title this year. The Chesterfield Little League Softball Juniors, which is for players ages 13 and 14, won the Virginia State Little League Championship after defeating Central Accomack 10-0.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will not be a regional competition, and this is the highest title for this age group.

