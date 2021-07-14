Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of missed jury duty scam

A Chesterfield resident, says they were contacted by someone identifying themselves as an...
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving missed jury duty.

A Chesterfield resident, says they were contacted by someone identifying themselves as an employee with Chesterfield Police. The caller told the victim that a capias had been issued after they failed to appear in court and that they needed to pay to lift the bond by using a prepaid card.

“The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office will never instruct a person to pay money to make a charge ‘go away’,” the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Furthermore, the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office will NEVER ask you to meet a deputy and pay using a pre-paid card.”

For those who are contacted by someone identifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Office employee and are unsure if you are speaking with an actual employee of the Sheriff’s Office, to tell the caller you will call them back to verify their identity and call 804-748-1261 to verify the call.

To view active warrants and capias within the county, visit Chesterfield County’s website and type in ‘active warrants in the field.

