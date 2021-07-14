Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County Fair returns, concerts offered nightly

The Chesterfield County Fair returns
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Fair is returning from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.

This year, nightly live music performances will be offered this year. The lineup is the following.

  • Jim Quick & Coastline, August 27, 8 p.m.
  • Trademark, August 28, 8 p.m.
  • Departure, Journey Tribute Band – August 29, 8 p.m.
  • 7 Bridges, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band – August 31, 8 p.m.
  • Main Street Station, September 1, 8 p.m.
  • David King, The Elvis Experience, September 2, 8 p.m.
  • The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, September 3, 8 p.m.
  • En’Novation, September 4, 8 p.m.

The Miss Chesterfield County Pageant will be on August 30 at 8 p.m.

Other featured activities include pig races, illusionists, comedy shows, circus acts, great food, children’s activities, and carousel rides.

The fair will have a Scholarship Silent Auction that raises money to be awarded to Chesterfield County high school seniors graduating in 2022.

Tickets will be available online and on-site at the fair.

For more information on the fair check out the Chesterfield County Fair’s website.

