Chesterfield brings back ‘My First School Bus’ program
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As families start preparing for the start of the next school year, Chesterfield County Public Library brings back the ‘My First School Bus’ program.
Students entering pre-k or kindergarten are invited to come practice getting on and off a real school bus and learn about bus safety.
Programs start on Monday, July 19.
Registration is required and limited.
To see dates and locations and to sign up, click here.
