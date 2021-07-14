Chesterfield brings back ‘My First School Bus’ program

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As families start preparing for the start of the next school year, Chesterfield County Public Library brings back the ‘My First School Bus’ program.

Students entering pre-k or kindergarten are invited to come practice getting on and off a real school bus and learn about bus safety.

My First School Bus is Back! New kindergartners and pre-kindergartners are invited to practice getting on and off a real... Posted by Chesterfield County Public Library on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Programs start on Monday, July 19.

Registration is required and limited.

To see dates and locations and to sign up, click here.

