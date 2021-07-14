Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield brings back ‘My First School Bus’ program

New kindergartners will learn about bus safety and practice getting on and off the bus in Chesterfield County Public Library parking lots.
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As families start preparing for the start of the next school year, Chesterfield County Public Library brings back the ‘My First School Bus’ program.

Students entering pre-k or kindergarten are invited to come practice getting on and off a real school bus and learn about bus safety.

Posted by Chesterfield County Public Library on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Programs start on Monday, July 19.

Registration is required and limited.

To see dates and locations and to sign up, click here.

