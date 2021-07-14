Healthcare Pros
Body of missing runner found

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a New York man has been recovered more than a week after he disappeared after a run at a Virginia resort.

News outlets report that Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said deputies and Primland Resort employees looking for 61-year-old Bruce Rubin along a trail Monday spotted the remains on a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge.

The search was launched after Rubin did not return from a run on July 2 at the resort in Meadows of Dan.

Smith says it was apparent that Rubin fell accidentally and officials don’t suspect foul play.

Rubin was the Chief Operating and Compliance Officer for Westchester Capital Management and a competitive mountain and technical trail runner.

