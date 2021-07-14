Healthcare Pros
Benedictine grad Lloyd makes viral leap at Home Run Derby

Bennett Lloyd graduated from Benedictine in 2020 and became an internet sensation after leaping over a railing in an effort catch a baseball during the Home Run Derby.(WWBT NBC12)
By Marc Davis
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT
DENVER, CO (WWBT) - Monday started with Bennett Lloyd excited to attend the Home Run Derby. It would end with an unexpected trip into the spotlight.

Lloyd, who played high school baseball at Benedictine, is spending the summer in Colorado with family before returning to Hampden-Sydney for the fall semester. As a baseball fan, there was plenty of anticipation to head to see some of the game’s best during All-Star Week festivities.

“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing to actually go and be at the Home Run Derby,” Lloyd said on Tuesday. “I kind of just took it all in and was excited to go.”

The former Cadet had tickets in right field, a perfect location to catch some longballs. During the first round, a swing off the bat of Oakland’s Matt Olson changed everything. The ball headed down the right field line in Lloyd’s direction.

“I’m like ‘I could get this, this is close,’” Lloyd said of seeing the ball come towards him. “I started to go towards the railing and tried to lean over and I realized I’m not going to be able to get it if I just lean over.”

With that, the former Cadet pitcher and outfielder increased his effort.

“I kind of just gave it a little jump to try to get it and just kind of went over.”

Lloyd spilled over the railing and onto the entryway of his section. He wasn’t injured, suffering just a few scrapes.

“I just really wanted the ball,” he recalled. “I didn’t really care about anything else.”

Lloyd’s night was just beginning. The social media universe got ahold of the spill and all of a sudden the Benedictine product found himself becoming a viral sensation.

“It took maybe 10 minutes later, and my phone was blowing up.”

As of Tuesday night, video of Bennett’s wipeout had been viewed more than 470,000 times on the Barstool Sports Twitter page and had received more than 10,400 likes. The former Cadet says that’s at least a few more eyes than those that were on his baseball highlights.

“Not nearly as much as this,” Lloyd laughed. “Maybe one, but that’s nowhere near this.”

So, after all of that, did Lloyd secure that coveted souvenir?

“I ended up not getting the ball,” he said. “It went down onto the concourse and somebody else grabbed it and just went, so it kind of stinks.”

Lloyd had tickets to Tuesday’s All-Star Game as well and watched the American League top the National League, 5-2.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

