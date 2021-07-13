‘We are not that kind of person here’: Swastikas flyers found on storefronts in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after offensive flyers with swastikas were found posted to several businesses Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Mountain Road near W. Patrick Henry Road around 8:30 a.m. regarding the flyers posted on storefronts in at least two shopping centers.

“It’s shocking,” said an employee with Montpelier Vision Center.

Many employees at these businesses in the area did not see the flyers themselves but were left concerned.

“That’s not how Montpelier is,” said Brandy Orp, with Montpelier Vision Center. “We’re not that kind of person here.”

Hanover Sheriff’s deputies pulled down the flyers reading “We are everywhere” with a swastika before shoppers were able to see them Tuesday morning.

Swastika flyer found in Hanover County (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

“We saw the Sheriff’s [deputy] collecting some papers and he had gloves on,” said Erin Dorigatti, another employee at the vision center. “He was walking around the shopping center looking for anything else he should collect.”

However, these flyers are very reminiscent of another situation not long ago.

Ashland Police found similar flyers, with the same message posted on the windows of several businesses in January of this year. It also left employees in the area concerned.

“A little scared; kind of curious what’s going on,” Dorigatti said.

Residue on the windows is all that remains. Now investigators are working with businesses to check for any surveillance videos that could have captured the person or people responsible.

“We’re country folks here and you don’t hear about this happening,” Orp said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.