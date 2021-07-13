Healthcare Pros
Volunteers needed to remove flags at Virginia War Memorial

The Hill of Heroes at the Virginia War Memorial.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is looking for volunteers to help remove the miniature American flags from around the grounds.

12,000 miniature American flags were placed in honor of the nearly 12,000  Virginia men and women who died in service to the country from WWII to today.

The removal was supposed to take place on July 9 but was rescheduled to July 16 due to rain-soaked grounds.

Volunteers are needed to help remove the flags at 8 a.m. Those who wish to help should meet at the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory for instructions.

Individuals or groups needed further information can contact Rob Paylor at the Memorial at 804-786-2060 or rob.paylor@dvs.virginia.gov .

