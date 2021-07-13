VMI responds to critical article

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute is responding to new criticisms from the Washington Post.

Quoting a report on VMI released in June by a law firm commissioned by the governor, as well as separate interviews with cadets and alumnae, the Post described sexism, harassment, and an atmosphere of misogyny.

The Post reported that, “In the interviews, they described an atmosphere of hostility toward women ... and an expectation of backlash from male cadets if they reported incidents in which they’ve been groped or raped.”

“These were damaging findings for a school whose identity revolves around its strict honor code and touts its policy of expelling any student caught lying, cheating, stealing or tolerating those who do,” the article said.

VMI’s Superintendent, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, told the VMI community in an email that, “The allegations contained within the story are unacceptable of any VMI cadet and no one – VMI cadet, faculty, staff, nor civilian – should be subjected to the type of behavior detailed in the article.”

“At VMI, one reported rape or sexual assault is one too many,” Wins said. “Our job as an institution is to ensure cadets have confidence that their concerns or complaints will be addressed in a timely and compassionate manner without fear of reprisal.”

