VIDEO: Richmond Fire Dept. rescues dog from well

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Jack Russell terrier is back safely indoors after he became stuck in a well in Richmond.

Richmond Fire Department was called around 6:49 a.m. to a home along Terminal Avenue for the report of a dog in a well.

At the scene, crews could hear and see a small dog walking around the bottom of the well, which was found 25 feet deep.

A member with the Heavy Technical Rescue Team was lowered down into the well and was able to rescue the dog, Otis.

Richmond Fire said after Otis was rescued, he was quick to go back inside.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

