Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with rain chances staying low

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity combine for 100+ degree heat indices the next several days. Temperatures stay above average all week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10-20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

