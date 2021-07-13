Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with rain chances staying low

Thunderstorm chances go up later in the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity combine for 100+ degree heat indices the next several days. Temperatures stay above average all week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10-20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say three juveniles and a driver were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Police: Three juveniles, driver killed in I-64 crash in New Kent
The Virginia Department of Health's new data state less than .6% of the commonwealth's new...
A look at COVID-19 cases, deaths among fully-vaccinated Virginians
Giles Ferrell's Duck Tape dress was inspired by the statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E....
Richmond teen’s monument-inspired dress becomes finalist in Duck Tape contest
It has been 41 years since Diane Walker first walked through the doors of NBC12, and what a...
Diane Walker signing off after 41 years of being ‘On Your Side’
Northern Watersnake eating fish
Virginia Department of Wildlife identifies fish-eating snake in social media post

Latest News

Forecast: Hot and humid all week!
Forecast: Heat and humidity through Wednesday
Forecast: Heat and humidity through Wednesday
Monday Forecast: High heat and humidity through Wednesday
Monday Forecast: High heat and humidity through Wednesday
Monday Forecast: High heat and humidity through Wednesday
Monday Forecast: High heat and humidity through Wednesday