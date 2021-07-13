‘Thank you for everything you did for us’: A look back at Diane Walker’s legacy in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When anyone in this community hears the name Diane Walker, they instantly think On Your Side. And it all usually starts with a phone call to Call 12.

She’s been giving a voice to the voiceless for decades. It’s impossible to know just how many people she’s helped, but we’re going to give it a go.

Every hug, with that joyous, familiar laugh, every unforgettable smile, and every heartfelt “thank you” is a testament to the legacy of Diane Walker.

Every step she takes, every doorbell she rings is a moment she’s supported a person in this community. From new rides to countless ramps built all because Diane called. She argued with insurance companies, furniture companies, landlords and public works. If she walked up to your door - with a microphone in hand - it was to get an answer, no one avoids Diane for long.

Her compassion is endless when it comes to transforming the human spirit. She fearlessly told stories a lot of journalists wouldn’t begin to tackle. All these years, she exposed wrongs and fought for people who may not have had the money to fight back.

